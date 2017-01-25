Microsoft has expanded the Azure Blueprint program in efforts to help Defense Department mission owners achieve authorization to operate under the Impact Level 5 baseline.
John Molesky writes in a blog post published Monday the new Azure Blueprint release covers a DoD L5 Customer Responsibility Matrix and System Security Plan template to assist personnel who implement mission-level system security controls within the Azure cloud platform.
Molesky said the DoD L5 Customer Responsibility Matrix works to identify security controls with implementation requirements shared between the customer and Azure, while the DoD L5 System Security Plan template is designed to integrate customer implementations and control inheritance from Azure Government.
The Defense Information Systems Agency granted L5 provisional ATO for Microsoft’s Azure Government, which serves to provide DoD clients an option to utilize the cloud service for controlled unclassified data management.
Microsoft Introduces Azure Blueprint for DoD Impact Level 5 ATO
