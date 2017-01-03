Microsoft Receives Air Force Enterprise IT Consulting Contract

Microsoft has secured a $34.4 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide consulting support services for the U.S. Air Force‘s information technology network.
The Defense Department said Friday that Microsoft will help the Air Force mature the company-designed technologies the military branch purchased under the a joint enterprise license agreement.
Work will occur at Maxwell Air Force Base-Gunter Annex in Alabama through Dec. 31, 2020.
The Air Force obligated $3 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
In December, Microsoft was also awarded a potential $927 million contract to provide enterprise technical support for blue badge cardholder services to DoD.
