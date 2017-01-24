NASA has issued a request for information to solicit input on current solicitations and potential future subtopics of an agency program that offers federal research and development funding opportunities for small businesses.
The space agency said Tuesday it will gather and use feedback from the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer program RFI to create strategies that will help the agency increase partnership with industry.
NASA also seeks comments on programmatic processes for outreach and education initiatives, post-Phase II programs, the solicitation process and other related areas.
“This RFI continues the industry engagement we started at our Subtopic Workshop last September by providing a means to give NASA written feedback,” said Jenn Gustetic, SBIR/STTR program executive at NASA’s space technology mission directorate.
“It also seeks ideas for new subtopics that address the needs of NASA and broader commercial aerospace industry capabilities and applications,” Gustetic added.
Interested parties can submit input via the SBIR website until Feb. 28.
NASA Seeks Feedback on SBIR/STTR Solicitations and Ideas for Future R&D Program Subtopics
