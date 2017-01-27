A team consists of Boeing, United Technologies Corp.’s Pratt & Whitney subsidiary and UTC Aerospace Systems has been selected by NASA to perform a flight demonstration of an aircraft engine designed to reduce noise and fuel consumption under a potential three-year cooperative cost-sharing agreement.
NASA’s aeronautics research mission directorate will cost-share $22 million over a three-year period for the Ultra-High Bypass Advanced Nacelle Technologies Flight Demonstration program, the space agency said Friday.
The industry team will collaborate with NASA to design and evaluate a suite of flight technology platforms for integration with the aircraft engine such as composite structures for weight reduction, acoustic liners to reduce noise, anti-ice systems, coatings to address abrasion and insect adhesion and laminar flow to reduce drag.
The Advanced Nacelle Subproject at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Virginia will oversee the flight demonstration project.
NASA Taps Boeing-Pratt & Whitney-UTC Aerospace Team for Green Aircraft Engine Tech Demo
