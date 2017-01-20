Charles River Analytics has received a nine-month, $225,000 contract from the National Institutes for Health to develop a software system that will work to monitor cognitive changes related to cancer and treatment of the disease.
The company said Tuesday the Cognitive Assessment and Monitoring Platform For Integrative Research is designed to integrate cognitive measures to evaluate changes in the patient’s cognitive performance and perceived symptoms throughout cancer treatment and survivorship phases.
“We are developing CAMPFIRE as a privacy-compliant software system to support the administration of cognitive assessment measures and facilitate secured provider–patient interactions,” said Seth Elkin-Frankston, principal investigator of Charles River’s CAMPFIRE project.
CAMPFIRE will aid prospective longitudinal studies and help optimize clinical outcomes, Charles River noted.
The company also received an NIH grant in 2015 to develop software for HIV researchers to build participant risk networks under the Semi-Automated Processing of Interconnected Dyads Using Entity Resolution program.
NIH Taps Charles River Analytics to Build Software System for Cancer Treatment
Charles River Analytics has received a nine-month, $225,000 contract from the National Institutes for Health to develop a software system that will work to monitor cognitive changes related to cancer and treatment of the disease.
The company said Tuesday the Cognitive Assessment and Monitoring Platform For Integrative Research is designed to integrate cognitive measures to evaluate changes in the patient’s cognitive performance and perceived symptoms throughout cancer treatment and survivorship phases.
“We are developing CAMPFIRE as a privacy-compliant software system to support the administration of cognitive assessment measures and facilitate secured provider–patient interactions,” said Seth Elkin-Frankston, principal investigator of Charles River’s CAMPFIRE project.
CAMPFIRE will aid prospective longitudinal studies and help optimize clinical outcomes, Charles River noted.
The company also received an NIH grant in 2015 to develop software for HIV researchers to build participant risk networks under the Semi-Automated Processing of Interconnected Dyads Using Entity Resolution program.