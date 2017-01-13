Northrop-Built Aerial Mine Detection System Reaches Navy Initial Operational Capability

An aerial mine detection platform that Northrop Grumman built for the U.S. Navy has reached initial operational capability.
The AN/AES-1 Airborne Laser Mine Detection System works to detect and localize underwater mines through generation of 3-D images via the platform’s pulsed laser light, Mark Skinner, vice president of directed energy at Northrop, said Thursday.
ALMDS has a sensor pod designed to perform wide-area reconnaissance in sea lanes, choke points and littoral zones and can be installed on medium-lift helicopters and other types of aircraft.
The Navy has installed the system onboard its MH-60S Seahawk helicopter.
Northrop demonstrated the ALMDS platform on a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter earlier this year and handed the first ALMDS to Japan’s naval force in 2012 for integration with its MCH-101 helicopter under an international sales deal.
