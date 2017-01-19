Northrop Grumman has entered into separate partnership agreements with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Lufthansa Technik to provide through-life support services for Australia’s fleet of KC-30A multirole tanker transport planes.
Northrop Teams With Lufthansa Technik, Air France Industries to Maintain Australia’s KC-30A Tanker Fleet
Northrop Grumman has entered into separate partnership agreements with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Lufthansa Technik to provide through-life support services for Australia’s fleet of KC-30A multirole tanker transport planes.
Northrop said Wednesday AFI KLM E&M will provide aircraft component, auxiliary power unit and CF6 80-E1 engine test, repair and overhaul services; ready access to line replaceable unit loans and exchanges; and global line station logistics services.
Lufthansa Technik will perform spares procurement; aircraft component test, repair and overhaul services; landing gear overhaul services; and aircraft component support, Northrop said in a separate press release.
The partnership with Lufthansa Technik aims to provide the Australian MRTT program access to a global inventory network, landing gear services and reduced component repair times.
Both agreements also authorize the future extension of support services and general maintenance of other aircraft types.
Northrop’s Australia-based integrated defense services subsidiary is the prime contractor of the Australian air force’s MRTT through-life support program.