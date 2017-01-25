Nutanix to Provide Computing Tech for Navy’s Deployable Joint C2 System Modernization Effort

Crown Point Systems has subcontracted Nutanix to provide enclave commercial off-the-shelf technology for a U.S. Navy deployable program of record that fields an integrated command-and-control system.
Nutanix said Tuesday it will supply a hyperconverged computing platform to the Deployable Joint Command and Control program as part of a potential five-year, $28.8 million contract the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command awarded to CPS.
The DJC2 modernization effort seeks to implement commodity hardware- and software-defined storage mechanisms to integrate traditional computing and storage sources into a new single source.
To date, Nutanix has received $3.5 million in orders as a subcontractor to CPS on the program.
“As the government continues to focus its efforts on consolidation and optimization while deploying a more modern infrastructure, agencies need to consider more innovative approaches,” said Chris Howard, vice president of Nutanix’s federal business.
“We are proud to deploy an enterprise cloud platform that integrates self-healing security baselines, data locality capabilities and predictable scalability, opposed to the traditional legacy three-tiered architecture.”
DJC2 is designed to support joint task force operations for combatant command missions, drug interdiction, homeland security defense, overseas contingency, humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations.
