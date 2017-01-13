ONC Unveils Winners for Phase 2 Healthcare App Design Challenges

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology has unveiled the winners for the second phase of a pair of contests that sought healthcare data management applications for consumers and providers.
The Consumer Health Data Aggregator Challenge and the Provider User Experience Challenge aimed to foster the development of market-ready apps that will help consumers and providers integrate health data from different sources into one platform, the Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.
PatientLink Enterprises won first place with $50,000 prize under the consumer-focused challenge for its MyLinks cloud-based application that works to gather, manage and share patient data via several methods.
Green Circle Health bagged the second place and “connector” prizes worth $25,000 each for an app that is designed to import patient data into a platform to create a family health dashboard that contains personal and medical device data, remote monitoring and reminders.
The 1upHealth platform was recognized as an honorable mention as it supports patients in the organization and exchange of data from different sources.
Herald Health won first place prize worth $50,000 under the Provider User Experience Challenge for a system that works to helps clinicians create customizable push notifications to manage the flow of alerts.
A team comprised of the University of Utah Health Care, Intermountain Healthcare and Duke Health landed second place with connector prizes worth $25,000 each for a tool designed to provide recommendations for the treatment of babies born with jaundice.
PHRASE Health was given an honorable mention for clinical decision support that helps clinicians organize priorities such as public health alerts.
