Optiv Security Unveils Cyber Threat Intell-as-a-Service Offering; Stu Solomon Comments

Optiv Security has introduced a cyber threat intelligence-as-a-service offering intended to help organizations develop security models, define cyber risks and address threats.
Optiv said Wednesday its cyber threat intelligence and security team developed the service by combining the company’s cybersecurity consulting services with a threat monitoring technology from IntSights.
The goal is to help customers implement proactive security policies define an organization-specific cyber threat landscape through the cyber threat intelligence-as-a-service, program workshops and consulting services, Optiv added.
“Today most companies take a completely reactive approach to cyber security, but identifying when and how your organization may be attacked by a cyber threat requires a more proactive strategy,” said Stu Solomon, Optiv’s senior vice president for security solutions and operations.
Solomon added that the company combines people, process and technology to help “clients assess their threat landscape and maturity level before implementing a cyber threat intelligence program that better detects, analyzes and remediates threats in real-time.”
Optiv’s team works to assess, develop and mature data that come from native and peripheral sources.
The company’s consultants also focus their efforts on threat investigation instead of threat searches and prioritize alerts regarding the adversaries’ tactics, techniques and procedures.
