The U.S. government has awarded Orbital ATK a new $50 million order to produce non-U.S. standard ammunition for the Defense Department and its international allies.
Orbital ATK said Monday it has booked more than $200 million in NSA orders during 2016 as part of previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity and basic ordering agreement contracts.
The company operates the U.S. Army‘s Lake City Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, and manufactures small caliber ammunition for DoD at the facility.
Orbital ATK has supplied ammo products to the NSA program since 2008.
Orbital ATK Books $50M DoD Non-U.S. Standard Ammo Order
