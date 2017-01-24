The U.S. Army has exercised a $45.6 million option on a previously awarded contract to an Orbital ATK subsidiary for the supply of 120-millimeter tank rounds with tracer cartridges.
Orbital ATK’s Alliant Tech Systems Operations subsidiary will conduct work under the phase 2 engineering, manufacturing and development contract at multiple locations through July 23, 2019, the Defense Department said Monday.
The Army obligated $923,943 in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.
Orbital ATK Subsidiary Secures Army 120-Millimeter Tank Ammo Contract Option
