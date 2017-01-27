Orbital ATK Taps EaglePicher to Develop NOAA JPSS Satellite Battery

Orbital ATK has chosen EaglePicher Technologies to design and manufacture a battery system for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration‘s Joint Polar Satellite System-2.
EaglePicher said Thursday it will incorporate GS Yuasa Lithium Power‘s Gen III LSE134 lithium-ion cells into the JPSS-2 battery system.
Orbital ATK received a $253 million delivery order from NASA in March 2015 to build up to three JPSS satellites that will support NOAA’s weather-forecasting operations.
JPSS-2’s battery will be based on EaglePicher-made lithium ion battery platforms that were used on Orbital ATK’s GEOStar-3 satellite platform and NASA’s Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite-2.
The JPSS constellation will work to gather measurements of atmospheric, terrestrial and oceanic conditions and help researchers forecast severe weather conditions and assess environmental hazards.
VECTRA-owned EaglePicher offers batteries and energetic devices to the defense, aerospace and medical sectors.
GYLP is the U.S. subsidiary of GS Yuasa Corp. and manufactures large format lithium ion battery systems for aerospace, defense, commercial and industrial customers.
