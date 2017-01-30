Peter Altabef: Unisys Federal Practice’s Border Security Focus Matches Trump Administration’s Priorities

Peter Altabef
Peter Altabef, president and CEO of Unisys, has said he believes the company’s federal practice and President Donald Trump’s administration share the same focus when it comes to border security, CRN reported Thursday.
Michael Novinson writes the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based information technology firm’s border security unit is now considered the largest out of the company’s 30 U.S. government business segments.
Altabef noted that Unisys would not be affected by the administration’s order to temporarily suspend contract activity at the Environmental Protection Agency, Novinson reports.
“Obviously, there is some uncertainty about what will happen in certain federal agencies around their pipeline in terms of new contracts,” Altabef said at the company’s earnings call Thursday.
“It’s less of a strategy hat and more of a crystal ball,” he added, according to the report.
