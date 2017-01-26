Proofpoint’s Cloud-Based Data Archiving Platform Gains FedRAMP Certification; Darren Lee Comments

Proofpoint has obtained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a cloud-based technology platform the company developed to help organizations archive and retain information.
Enterprise Archive is designed to also help agencies comply with government regulations such as the National Archives and Records Administration’s Capstone email management framework and boost capacities to perform data capture, retention and disposition tasks, the company said Friday.
“Proofpoint has worked for over a year with the federal government and secured several levels of certifications and authorizations to demonstrate our commitment to providing one of the most secure and compliant archive in the world,” said Darren Lee, senior vice president of archiving and governance at Proofpoint.
The company developed its Enterprise Archive platform to facilitate eDiscovery readiness programs, content capture beyond the scope of email and compliance investigation with a focused review on data classification.
