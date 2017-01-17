Raytheon has completed factory qualification test on the launch and checkout system of an operational control system the company developed for the U.S. Air Force‘s GPS satellite constellation.
The company said Tuesday it tested 74 segment requirements of the GPS Next-Generation Operational Control System to verify whether LCS meets Air Force standards.
Bill Sullivan, vice president and program manager for the GPS OCX at Raytheon, said the company is on track to deliver OCX LCS in 2017 to support the launch of GPS III satellites.
Defense Department acquisition chief Frank Kendall certified the project to Congress in October 2016.
Raytheon will test remaining segment requirements and move on to site acceptance tests — the final test phase — before the company delivers the OCX LCS to the Air Force.
The GPS modernization program will work to provide updated positioning, navigation and timing functions for U.S. military and civilian users worldwide.
Raytheon-Built GPS OCX Launch & Checkout System Completes Factory Qualification Test
