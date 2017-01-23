The Aerospace Industries Association expects President Donald Trump to continue the Obama administration’s efforts to accelerate the approval process for weapons exports, Defense News reported Friday.
Valerie Insinna writes the previous administration worked to transfer defense items from the State Department‘s control under the U.S. Munitions List to the Commerce Department‘s Commerce Control List to streamline transactions.
The State Department has reviewed all USML categories except for firearms, ammunition and artillery as of 2016 and the department has begun its second evaluation of the list, Insinna reported.
Remy Nathan, international affairs vice president at the Aerospace Industries Association, said the Trump administration could help create new jobs through continued action on weapons export control.
Nathan added that the U.S. aerospace and defense industry “generates the largest manufacturing trade surplus” and could do more through appropriate technology controls.
Report: Industry Group Wants Trump to Continue Weapons Export Control Reform
The Aerospace Industries Association expects President Donald Trump to continue the Obama administration’s efforts to accelerate the approval process for weapons exports, Defense News reported Friday.
Valerie Insinna writes the previous administration worked to transfer defense items from the State Department‘s control under the U.S. Munitions List to the Commerce Department‘s Commerce Control List to streamline transactions.
The State Department has reviewed all USML categories except for firearms, ammunition and artillery as of 2016 and the department has begun its second evaluation of the list, Insinna reported.
Remy Nathan, international affairs vice president at the Aerospace Industries Association, said the Trump administration could help create new jobs through continued action on weapons export control.
Nathan added that the U.S. aerospace and defense industry “generates the largest manufacturing trade surplus” and could do more through appropriate technology controls.