Northrop Grumman has pushed back the test flight of its RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft equipped with a United Technologies Corp.-built multispectral imaging sensor technology to late January, Inside Defense reported Wednesday.
Rachel Karas writes testing of the MS-177 sensor-equipped Global Hawk was originally scheduled to occur in late December.
The report said Northrop postponed all the company’s test flights over the holidays.
“The late December test flight was on schedule, but other scheduled test flights affected the MS-177 schedule,” Northrop spokesman Greg Lund told Inside Defense in an email.
Report: Northrop Reschedules Global Hawk Flight Test With UTC-Built Sensor
