Rockwell Collins has collaborated with four other companies to establish an industry team that seeks to provide simulation and training platforms to maritime organizations.
The company said Tuesday it partnered with Appri Custom Technology, Global Simulation, Knud E Hansen A/S and Saint James Marine to form the Maritime Advanced Simulation Team.
MAST will work to provide vessel concept design, risk mitigation and operational optimization support in an effort to deliver simulation and training tools to the maritime sector.
Nick Gibbs, vice president and general manager of simulation and training solutions at Rockwell Collins, said the company expects its participation in MAST to help expand its products’ market footprint through development of technical platforms with other team members.
Gibbs noted that Rockwell Collins has teamed up with other MAST members to create a maritime simulation demonstration based on the firm’s Coalescence mixed-reality training platform.
Rockwell Collins, 4 Partners Form Industry Team to Advance Maritime Simulation Tools Devt
