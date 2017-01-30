CSRA has joined a SAP-run program that offers a range of resources and tools designed to help foster mutual business development among participating information technology companies.
CSRA said Friday it seeks to offer a portfolio of enterprise business services via SAP’s PartnerEdge program as well as support the customization and deployment of SAP platforms for government clients such as the Customs and Border Protection, Agriculture Department and the U.S. Army.
“This is the type of partnership that enables us to leverage additional tools and resources to help lead our customers to the next generation of ERP systems – services which encourage collaboration, streamline business and intelligence, and increase productivity,” said CSRA Chief Technology Officer Yogesh Khanna.
SAP and CSRA have collaborated on various projects over the past 20 years and worked with federal customers to help them implement enterprise business applications.
SAP Adds CSRA to PartnerEdge Program; Yogesh Khanna Comments
CSRA has joined a SAP-run program that offers a range of resources and tools designed to help foster mutual business development among participating information technology companies.
CSRA said Friday it seeks to offer a portfolio of enterprise business services via SAP’s PartnerEdge program as well as support the customization and deployment of SAP platforms for government clients such as the Customs and Border Protection, Agriculture Department and the U.S. Army.
“This is the type of partnership that enables us to leverage additional tools and resources to help lead our customers to the next generation of ERP systems – services which encourage collaboration, streamline business and intelligence, and increase productivity,” said CSRA Chief Technology Officer Yogesh Khanna.
SAP and CSRA have collaborated on various projects over the past 20 years and worked with federal customers to help them implement enterprise business applications.