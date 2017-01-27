SAP NS2’s Mark Testoni: Trump Administration Should Work With Commercial Sector to Address Cyber Issues

Mark Testoni
Mark Testoni, president and CEO of SAP National Security Services, has said President Donald Trump’s administration should reach out to the private sector to address cybersecurity challenges, the National Defense magazine reported.
Testoni told the magazine that “commercial capabilities” will play a significant role in efforts to address cyber issues.
“There are solutions that are being developed in places like Silicon Valley and Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts and a few others that are trying to get at some of these problems and how do we more readily adapt them inside government,” he said.
“Bringing the great minds of this country together around this problem is going to be the solution,” Testoni added.
Testoni said he predicts the debate over privacy and the use of big data to intensify in the next few years as the number of internet-connected devices continues to rise, according to a report by Ed Burns for TechTarget.
“As public awareness rises, people are going to start challenging the government more,” he said.
“It’s all about what the information is going to be used for.”
He noted that terms-of-use contracts for technology platforms and services should be simplified and should cover conditions on when a company should share user data with law enforcement agencies, the report added.
