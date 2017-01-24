Suffolk, Virginia-based audit and advisory firm Sera-Brynn has recorded a 91 percent compound annual growth rate for cybersecurity services in 2016 following a surge of requests from the Defense Department contractor community.
Sera-Brynn said Sunday that Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement-imposed security requirements and a growing number of cyber-attack against defense-related businesses and organizations impacted the demand for cyber services.
“We see firsthand many alarming instances of DoD contractors experiencing debilitating network breaches, and this has led to loss of government and personally identifiable information, in addition to having to pay ransoms to regain business continuity,” said Patrick McLaughlin, Sera-Brynn director of business development.
DFARS cybersecurity clause 252.204-7012 mandates that cyber attacks discovered on contractor networks that involve covered defense information should be reported within 72 hours from discovery.
Contractors also must fully implement security and reporting requirements within the Dec. 31, 2017 deadline.
Sera-Brynn Tallies 91% Cyber Services Growth in 2016 on DoD Contractor Community Requests
