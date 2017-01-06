Sevatec has received a task order to help the Department of Homeland Security operate and maintain an enterprise information network that works to help stakeholders access and share data in a secure environment.
The company will provide application and help desk support for the Homeland Security Information Network, the Common Operating Picture and other information sharing systems, Sevatec said Thursday.
The task order falls under the small business track of DHS’ Enterprise Acquisition Gateway for Leading-Edge Solutions II contract vehicle awarded in September 2013.
“Information sharing has never been more vital to the safety and security of our nation and our world, especially with the ongoing presidential administration transition,” said Chris Cole, senior vice president of Sevatec’s DHS and national intelligence business.
“Decision makers require immediate and accurate data to determine the right course of action,” Cole added.
The order expands Sevatec’s work with DHS and its components such as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Coast Guard.
Sevatec to Help DHS Manage Homeland Security Info Network; Chris Cole Comments
