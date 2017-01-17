SGT Subcontracts Earth Networks to Support NOAA Weather Data Acquisition Program

SGT has awarded Earth Networks a subcontract to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration‘s efforts to gather meteorological observational data from non-federal observing networks.
NOAA awarded SGT a potential three-year, $45 million contract earlier this month to supply meteorological observational data to the agency and its National Weather Service organization.
Earth Networks said Thursday the observations made through the National Mesonet Program will support the country’s meteorological, hydrologic and environmental monitoring systems as well as help the government predict high-impact weather events.
Other SGT members include Synoptic Data, Weather Telematics, WeatherFlow, Sonoma Technology, Panasonic‘s avionics subsidiary and the University of Oklahoma.
Bill Callahan, vice president of federal programs at Earth Networks, said the company plans to use its weather monitoring networks, data management tools and partnerships to support the program.
“The National Mesonet Program, begun in 2009 with a small number of networks located mostly in the south-central United States, has now grown to more than three dozen networks operated by the states and the private sector, including twenty-thousand observing platforms covering all 50 states,” said Curtis Marshall, NWS’ National Mesonet Program manager.
