Specmat Technologies has won a potential $22.3 contract to supply personnel locator beacons to the U.S. Air Force.
The Defense Department said Monday the military branch will use the beacons to help locate downed aircrew after ejection or bailout.
Work will occur in Rockford, Tennessee through July 31, 2018.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center received three proposals for the contract and will obligate $9.7 million in fiscal 2017 “other” procurement funds at the time of award.
Specmat Technologies is the North American subsidiary of HR Smith Group of Companies, — a U.K.-based avionics manufacturing company that specializes in radio frequency technology, specialist materials and electronic engineering services.
Specmat Technologies Wins Air Force Contract to Deliver Personnel Locator Beacons
