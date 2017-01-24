SSC Innovations has received a pair of contracts worth potentially $20 million from the to help the Defense Department test and deploy a company-built dynamic spectrum access technology.
The company said Monday its DSA platform is designed to support spectrum sharing among government users, cellular carriers and news organizations.
“Spectrum management to date has been largely a manual and time-consuming process that inefficiently allocates these limited resources,” said Mark McHenry, SSC founder and president.
McHenry added the company works to integrate intelligence in mobile devices with traditional database queries to optimize spectrum management speeds and help multiple users share the same band.
The two contracts build on DoD and SSC’s nearly 15-year research effort to address spectrum challenges in the military.
SSC will deploy DSA software in the U.S. Army‘s Spectrum Agile Wideband Networking Waveform radios that support vehicle-to-vehicle communications under the first DoD contract worth nearly $16.8 million.
Northrop Grumman and GIRD Systems will provide radio and WNW technology to the effort.
The second contract, worth $1.6 million, calls for SSC and its partner Meintel, Sgrignoli & Wallace to facilitate spectrum sharing between DoD and news organizations through DSA.
SSC Innovations to Test, Implement Spectrum Access Tech for DoD
