The Commerce Department has partnered with business analytics software company Tableau for a data transparency project that seeks to help the general public access, examine and visualize economic data.
Tableau said Wednesday it will integrate the company’s public data analysis tool and public dashboard with Enigma‘s operational data management and intelligence platform as part of the project.
Laura McGorman, senior adviser at the Commerce Department’s Economics and Statistics Administration, said Tableau will work to transform data sets from the department into actionable insights.
“Our mission at Tableau is to help people see and understand data,” said Elissa Fink, Tableau’s chief marketing officer.
“We’re excited to join the Department of Commerce’s efforts to make data more open, accessible, and understandable for people all over the country,” Fink added.
Tableau, Commerce Dept to Collaborate on Economic Data Visualization Effort
