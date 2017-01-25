Telephonics Gets Initial FAA Common Terminal Digitizer Production Orders

Griffon‘s Telephonics subsidiary has received initial orders to manufacture 34 digitizer systems for the Federal Aviation Administration to process and convert radar signals from legacy radar systems to meet current digital data standards.
Telephonics said Tuesday it will produce the Common Terminal Digitizer units to help FAA connect Airport Surveillance Radar, Air Traffic Control Beacon Interrogator and Mode S radar systems to Raytheon-developed Standard Terminal Automation Replacement Systems installed in terminal radar approach control facilities across the U.S.
FAA has obligated $22.7 million for CTS development and production efforts under a multiyear contract the agency awarded to Telephonics in 2014.
The contract has four future ordering periods and work supports FAA’s Terminal Automation Modernization Replacement program.
Mike Beltrani, vice president and general manager of Telephonics’ communications and surveillance systems unit, said the CTS production order will reinforce the company’s partnership with FAA on the agency’s air traffic management modernization effort.
CTD systems are designed to transmit radar data or digitized real-time aircraft positions, identification and weather data information to TAMR systems that FAA personnel use to manage air traffic safety.
