Unisys has launched a set of cyber resilience services intended to help government and commercial clients develop threat management policies and procedures through simulation.
The company said Wednesday its new service offering incorporates the Defense Department‘s cyber wargaming methodology and standards established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
John Bone, global director of wargaming and exercises at Unisys, leads the company’s resilience testing and planning team.
Bone said his team aims to identify customers’ challenges; build wargame scenarios based on real-world threats; facilitate exercises based on the scenarios; and provide feedback to increase clients’ readiness.
The three resilience service options range from initial to complex engagements and are customized according to client’s needs, Unisys said.
Participants are instructed to achieve event objectives as they address operational and environmental condition changes during the engagements, the company noted.
Unisys Introduces Cyber Wargaming Services for Public, Private Sector Clients
