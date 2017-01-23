PV Puvvada
PV Puvvada, president of Unisys’ federal systems business, has said he predicts federal employees and contractors to “proactively” evaluate risks in information technology projects under President Donald Trump’s administration through implementation of DevOps and agile development processes.
Puvvada wrote in an FCW article published Friday that such a move is part of the administration’s objective to deliver IT projects on budget and on schedule, which he says will serve as a metric to assess the federal government’s acquisition process.
He noted that he expects the Defense Department and the National Security Agency to build up “offensive cyber capabilities” that will work to protect critical infrastructure, government data and political campaigns from state-sponsored threat actors.
Puvvada also predicts continued use of social media by the government, hiring freeze in civilian workforce and adoption of public-private models that seek to advance investments in infrastructure.
Unisys’ PV Puvvada: ‘Proactive’ Risk Assessment of Federal IT Projects to Advance Under New Administration
