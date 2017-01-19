A United Tactical Systems division has completed its delivery of non-lethal .68-caliber launchers, crowd control projectiles and related support equipment to the U.S. Coast Guard under a contract awarded in September 2016.
PepperBall said Wednesday it was also tasked to provide certified operational and armorers training services to the Coast Guard as part of the contract.
PepperBall Board Chairman David Luxton said the division’s products support police, military and security agencies across the world in efforts to settle dangerous incidents.
The business unit’s Non-Lethal Launcher and Live X projectiles completed a Coast Guard Operational Test and Evaluation and were certified as safe for fielding by the U.S. Air Force‘s Human Effects Center of Excellence.
United Tactical Systems Division Completes Delivery of Non-Lethal Launchers, Projectiles to Coast Guard
