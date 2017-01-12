VA Posts Enterprise Mobile Mgmt System RFI

The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun to explore potential industry sources of a managed system to facilitate management of authorized mobile phones and tablets across the VA enterprise.
VA said in a FedBizOpps notice posted Tuesday it looks to migrate approximately 38,000 devices from its current cloud hosting environment and mobile device management software to another private cloud hosted and MDM platforms.
The department also published a scope of work document that says the managed service should cover hosting, hardware, software, operations and maintenance support.
VA also wants its next enterprise mobile management system to hosted in a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-compliant private cloud at a high impact level and aims to begin the transition by Aug. 1.
A possible contract for the initiative will have a firm-fixed-price structure with one base year and up to four option years, according to the SOW statement.
The deadline for responding to the EMM RFI is Jan. 20.
