The Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a request for information on potential industry sources of maintenance support services for the Real Time Location System as part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10.
A FedBizOpps notice posted Friday says interested vendors should submit a summary of technical capabilities to carry out the services, knowledge of the RTLS platform and approach for establishment of partnerships and agreements with RTLS maintenance and software providers.
According to the performance work statement, RTLS is an enterprise-wide system implemented under VISN 10 that works to locate and track items in an effort to reduce healthcare asset management costs and increase patient care quality.
Scope of work will cover testing and validation, updates, disaster recovery, integration, backup and optimization services in support of three RTLS applications in seven facilities in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana.
The three RTLS application areas include asset tracking, sterile processing work and radiofrequency identification-enabled cardiac catheterization laboratory supply cabinets.
The VISN 10 RTLS system maintenance support program will have a one-year base period of performance and two option years and will issue task orders on a firm-fixed-price basis.
Responses to the sources sought notice are due Feb. 3.
VA Requests Info on Maintenance Support Sources for Real Time Location System
