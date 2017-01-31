VA Taps CGI for Healthcare Claims Auditing, Recovery Services; Michael Garbus Comments

The Department of Veterans Affairs has chosen CGI to provide healthcare claims auditing and recovery services via the company’s set of financial waste, fraud and abuse identification and tracking system.
CGI said Monday the Veterans Health Administration‘s Office of Community Care will oversee the company’s utilization of the ProperPay platform to help VA identify improper payments for recoupment, conduct reviews on healthcare data and pursue overpayment corrections.
The company added contract work will focus on the VA Community Care program.
Michael Garbus, a vice president at CGI, said the company’s healthcare compliance team will offer its previous experience in results-oriented technology to support the department’s audit and recovery functions.
“While this contract focuses on a subset of the overall VHA processes and systems, an understanding of the entire process is important to best serve veterans, VHA-care and non-VA care providers.”
ProperPay is designed to import claims data, analyze paid claims, track progress and facilitate communications and reporting.
The cloud-based platform can be configured to meet an organization’s specific business rules and reimbursement methodologies, CGI said.
