A Visiongain report predicts the worldwide market for military unmanned aerial vehicles to hit $7.4 billion in 2016 revenues.
The company’s Military UAV Market Report 2016-2026 report covers analyses and forecasts on high-altitude long endurance UAVs, medium-altitude long-endurance drones and three other military UAV submarkets over the next 10 years in eight countries that include the U.S., Australia and Japan, ReportBuyer said Wednesday.
The study also features a qualitative analysis of the military UAV market in China, Israel, Russia and Turkey.
Visiongain’s report also includes analysis of M&A activity, product portfolios, strategies and future outlook for the following companies through the forecast period ending 2026.
- Aeronautics
- AeroVironment
- BAE Systems
- Boeing
- Elbit Systems
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Leonardo, formerly Finmeccanica
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- Textron
- Thales Group
- Turkish Aerospace Industries
- Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology Group
Visiongain Report: Global Military Drone Market’s 2016 Revenue to Reach $7.4B
A Visiongain report predicts the worldwide market for military unmanned aerial vehicles to hit $7.4 billion in 2016 revenues.
The company’s Military UAV Market Report 2016-2026 report covers analyses and forecasts on high-altitude long endurance UAVs, medium-altitude long-endurance drones and three other military UAV submarkets over the next 10 years in eight countries that include the U.S., Australia and Japan, ReportBuyer said Wednesday.
The study also features a qualitative analysis of the military UAV market in China, Israel, Russia and Turkey.
Visiongain’s report also includes analysis of M&A activity, product portfolios, strategies and future outlook for the following companies through the forecast period ending 2026.