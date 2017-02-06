6 Companies Secure DHS Funds for Internet-of-Things Security R&D

Six companies have secured $1.2 million in total funds from the Department of Homeland Security to research and develop platforms that would help address security issues associated with internet of things.
DHS said Tuesday Factom, Ionic Security, Machine-to-Machine Intelligence Corp., Pulzze Systems and Whitescope will build and demonstrate pilot-ready prototypes under the the second phase of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program.
Factom will work to authenticate devices designed to mitigate spoofing and support data integrity through blockchain while Ionic Security will use a distributed data protection model in efforts to address authentication, detection and confidentiality issues related to distributed connected devices.
M2Mi will develop a lightweight cryptography package that can run on IoT platforms; Pulzze will work to optimize visibility and provide dynamic detection to secure infrastructures; and Whitescope will build a wireless communications gateway for IoT devices.
QED Secure Solutions also obtained funds from DHS to develop a platform that will work to verify and validate third-party firmware updates for IoT devices under the SVIP program, the department said in a separate release.
The first phase requires QED to demonstrate a fully functional system that could validate firmware and software for five vendors, DHS added.
SVIP aims to engage “non-traditional performers” in efforts to address threats facing DHS and its homeland security mission.
