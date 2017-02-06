AT&T, IBM, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec and Trustonic have forged an alliance with the goal to help businesses and consumers address security risks tied to the internet of things.
The IoT Cybersecurity Alliance aims to promote awareness on cybersecurity measures designed to increase safety of the IoT ecosystem, foster partnership and support technology development, AT&T said Wednesday.
“Be it a connected car, pacemaker or coffee maker, every connected device is a potential new entry point for cyberattacks,” said Bill O’Hern, AT&T chief security officer.
“It’s become essential for industry leaders and innovators like those in the founding members of this Alliance, to work together to help the industry find more holistic security approaches for IoT,” O’Hern added.
The alliance also seeks to conduct research on IoT security challenges; mitigate security problems; make security accessible; and influence security standards and policies.
AT&T noted alliance members believe that IoT security can be achieved through device protection at the endpoint, network, cloud and application levels; threat analytics; and a built-in security approach in product designs.
6 Tech Firms Team Up to Boost Internet-of-Things Security
