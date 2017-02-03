AcademyHealth Partners With Mitre-Operated R&D Center to Help Address Health IT Challenges

A Mitre-run federally funded research and development center and AcademyHealth have forged a partnership to help the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services address health information technology challenges in the U.S.
Mitre said Wednesday AcademyHealth and the CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare FFRDC will study the impact of policy changes in a push to transform the U.S. healthcare system.
AcademyHealth President and CEO Lisa Simpson said the partnership aims to provide “actionable evidence” to help decision-makers
CAMH partners with private industry, health systems and academia in efforts to address business, policy, technology and operational challenges the health sector faces.
AcademyHealth is a non-profit professional organization focused on health services and policy research.
