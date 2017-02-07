Accenture has supported the Australian defense department in the development and implementation of a cloud-based supply codification system that works to receive updated supply chain codification data and link with the systems of other NATO nations.
The software-as-a-service program is also designed to facilitate new supply chain processes for the Australian DoD and manage defense logistics, the company said Monday.
Accenture served as system integrator for the project and worked with the department and AURA to create the system design, drive the data migration activity and deploy the platform over a one-year period.
The codification system also completed NATO compliance tests in an effort to validate its capacity to communicate with international defense and NATO agencies.
Accenture Helps Develop, Deploy Australian Defense Supply Codification System
