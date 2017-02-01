The Seattle Police Department has worked with Accenture to implement a data analytics platform in an effort to address the department’s management and governance goals.
Accenture said Tuesday the platform is designed to provide reporting functions as well as insights into operations and investigations.
The company also helped integrate and analyze six disparate SPD databases and information sources to support real-time delivery of information to police leaders.
Kathleen O’Toole, Seattle chief of police, said the platform works to help the department track officers’ use of force and performance across various measures.
The system is built with an alert tool that informs SPD leaders on incidents and complaint cases that go beyond established parameters and might need further inquiry, Accenture noted.
The Justice Department identified SPD’s capacity to review and report data as an area of need in a 2011 investigation.
Accenture Supports Data Analytics Platform Deployment at Seattle Police Dept
The Seattle Police Department has worked with Accenture to implement a data analytics platform in an effort to address the department’s management and governance goals.
Accenture said Tuesday the platform is designed to provide reporting functions as well as insights into operations and investigations.
The company also helped integrate and analyze six disparate SPD databases and information sources to support real-time delivery of information to police leaders.
Kathleen O’Toole, Seattle chief of police, said the platform works to help the department track officers’ use of force and performance across various measures.
The system is built with an alert tool that informs SPD leaders on incidents and complaint cases that go beyond established parameters and might need further inquiry, Accenture noted.
The Justice Department identified SPD’s capacity to review and report data as an area of need in a 2011 investigation.