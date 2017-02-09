Accenture has partnered with Thales’ e-Security business, formerly Vormetric, to develop a blockchain technology-based platform designed to protect government, healthcare and financial records from potential cyber attacks.
Thales integrated with Accenture’s security tool its nShield hardware security module that works to generate, store and protect digital keys designed to validate and secure transactions and messages, Thales e-Security said Tuesday.
The company’s nShield HSMs have FIPS 140-2 level 2 and 3 certifications and use a cryptographic system to generate keys for blockchains.
Jon Geater, chief technology officer at Thales e-Security, said the integration of the company’s HSMs with Accenture’s blockchain platform seeks to protect transactions from nefarious activities.
Accenture’s offering also uses Fabric, a Hyperledger open-source platform designed to advance cross-industry blockchain systems.
Accenture Unveils Blockchain Platform Based on Thales Hardware Security Module
