Advanced Concepts and Technologies International has received a five-year subcontract from Naval Systems Inc. to provide technical support services to the Naval Air Systems Command‘s specialized and proven aircraft program office.
ACT I said it will perform work at the Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, Maryland.
“We are pleased to provide subcontract support on a wide range of PMA-226’s requirements, with focus on financial analysis and logistics support for contracted air services to [Defense Department] and civilian customers,” said Chris Devens, a program manager at ACT I.
PMA-226 provides adversary platform, foreign military sales and unmanned aerial vehicle support to the Naval Postgraduate School as well as manages 18 aircraft types for the Navy.
ACT I Receives Navy Aircraft Program Office Support Subcontract; Chris Devens Comments
