Advanced Concepts and Technologies International has secured a task order to provide advisory and assistance services to the Office of the Command Surgeon General at Headquarters Pacific Air Forces.
ACT I said Tuesday the order was awarded under the pool 1 category of the General Services Administration‘s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Small Business contract and covers program management of medical technology and modernization planning, innovation, management, acquisition and programming services.
“We value this new relationship with HQ PACAF/SG and the opportunity to contribute our expertise to the success of the organization,” said Leo Sandvig, a project manager at ACT I.
HQ PACAF/SG conducts efforts to modernize aerospace and ground-based expeditionary and in-garrison medical capacity within the force’s area of responsibility.
The office also oversees combat support modernization strategic planning, Air Force Medical Service and Line of the Air Force program objective memorandum development, planning, programming, R&D and acquisition of expeditionary medical capacities and medical modernization activities.
ACT I to Provide Advisory and Assistance Services to PACAF’s Command Surgeon General
