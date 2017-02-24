Lockheed Martin and Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company have entered into a memorandum of understanding to cooperate and offer sustainment support services for the maritime assets of the United Arab Emirates military.
Both companies aim to jointly provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services to UAE’s navy and explore new business opportunities in the regional naval market, Lockheed said Wednesday.
“The MoU between ADSB and Lockheed Martin looks to strengthen the service offering our two companies can provide to the UAE Navy,” said ADSB CEO Khaled Al Mazrouei.
Joe North, vice president of littoral ship and systems at Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems business, said the partnership seeks to help address the country’s hull and combat systems maintenance, modernization and training requirements.
Mazrouei and North signed the MoU during the NAVDEX 2017 naval defense and maritime security event in Abu Dhabi.
Lockheed will combine its ship integration and global sustainment experience with ADSB’s ship construction, repair and through-life maintenance expertise as part of the agreement.
Lockheed, ADSB Sign MoU to Offer Maritime Sustainment Support for UAE Military
