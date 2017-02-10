The Air Force Research Laboratory’s directed energy directorate and Advanced Optical Technologies have signed a five-year agreement that will allow the latter to use AFRL instrumentation at its Sandia Science & Technology Park facility.
AFRL said Sunday the cooperative research and development agreement will help transition and introduce AOT’s laser sensors and metrology products to the aerospace, defense, manufacturing and environmental industries.
Kelly Hammett, AFRL’s directed energy director, said the company’s multi-dimensional sensors are designed for space classification, material mapping and non-destructive testing, while its metrology offerings are developed for machine vision, manufacturing control and photonic materials.
AOT developed the AFRL instrumentation under various Defense Department contracts in the past 12 years.
The current CRADA also includes options to renew up to 20 years, AFRL said.
Advanced Optical Technologies May Use AFRL Instrumentation Under CRADA
The Air Force Research Laboratory’s directed energy directorate and Advanced Optical Technologies have signed a five-year agreement that will allow the latter to use AFRL instrumentation at its Sandia Science & Technology Park facility.
AFRL said Sunday the cooperative research and development agreement will help transition and introduce AOT’s laser sensors and metrology products to the aerospace, defense, manufacturing and environmental industries.
Kelly Hammett, AFRL’s directed energy director, said the company’s multi-dimensional sensors are designed for space classification, material mapping and non-destructive testing, while its metrology offerings are developed for machine vision, manufacturing control and photonic materials.
AOT developed the AFRL instrumentation under various Defense Department contracts in the past 12 years.
The current CRADA also includes options to renew up to 20 years, AFRL said.