Air Force Taps PTC for Supply Chain Mgmt Support

PTC will provide a service parts management platform to the U.S. Air Force in an effort to help the military branch manage supply chain planning and weapon systems support activities at Air Force Sustainment Centers worldwide.
The company said Tuesday its PTC Service Parts Management Software-as-a-Service platform will work to optimize demand forecast accuracy, logistics cost estimation and aircraft availability as well as reduce planning workload for the Air Force.
The service branch oversees approximately 5,000 aircraft, 650,000 items and weapon systems in 1,500 global locations.
PTC SPM SaaS is designed to support collaboration and information sharing in a Defense Department-compliant environment through PTC Cloud, the company added.
The company developed its platform to support clients’ demand planning, inventory optimization, supply planning and exception and performance management functions.
PTC said aerospace and defense customers such as the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, Lockheed Martin and Boeing have adopted the SPM SaaS platform.
