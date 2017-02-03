Airbus‘ defense and space business has delivered satellite communications systems to support military training missions of the European Union in Somalia including the Sahel Niger and Sahel Mali EU capacity building and civilian missions.
The company said Thursday it leads the missions on behalf of the EU to support government efforts to boost stability and response to security issues that impact the populations.
C-band satcom systems have been deployed to Europe, Somalia, Niger and Mali along with satellite-based mobile phone terminals to support communications in Malian and Nigerian territories, Airbus noted.
“We are very proud to keep supporting the EDA and, more broadly, European defense and its actions around the world,” said Bruno Capitant, Airbus Defense and Space head of EMEA and international agencies at the secure communications business cluster.
Airbus said that services support the European Defense Agency-awarded EU SatCom Market framework contract which provides EU member states an option to consolidate requirements and acquire economical SatCom capacities.
Airbus Subsidiary Offers SatCom Services to Support EU Military Training Missions in Somalia
