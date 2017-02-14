Apprio will offer health information technology services to federal customers through the General Services Administration‘s IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle.
The company said Monday its service offerings under the contract’s health IT special item number will cover electronic health records, software engineering, program management, claims administrations, big data and interoperability.
Apprio has provided engineering, program management and technology support to federal customers such as the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, Defense Health Agency, Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Washington, D.C.-headquartered company offers IT and program services in the areas of healthcare, emergency response management and financial management.
Apprio to Offer Agencies Health IT Services Under GSA Schedule 70
