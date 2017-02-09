The Joint Interoperability Command has granted Arista Networks information assurance interoperability certification for the company’s technology platforms that work to help government customers modernize and manage cloud networks.
Arista said Wednesday the certification recognizes the compliance of its 7150, 7050, 7250, 7300 and 7500 Series programmable platforms with the Defense Department‘s security functional requirements and practices.
Ashwin Kohli, vice president of Arista’s systems engineering business, said the company’s cloud networking products obtained both layer 2 and layer 3 security approval.
The Defense Information Systems Agency also added the 7000 Series offerings to DoD’s Unified Capabilities Approved Products List and Approved Products Lists Integrated Tracking System.
Arista Gets JTIC Info Assurance Interoperability Certification for Cloud Networking Platforms
