Army Engineers Tap Versar for In-Situ Thermal Remediation Services to Diaz Chemical Site
Versar has been awarded a potential three-year, $6.2 million task order by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform in-situ thermal remediation services at the Diaz Chemical Corp. Operable Unit 2 Superfund Site in Holley, New York.
USACE issued a notice to proceed for the base and optional tasks amounting to $5.3 million under the order, Versar said Wednesday.
The company will work to assess the adequacy of thermal treatment and determine the design parameters necessary to implement new technology on the five-acre Diaz Superfund site.
Versar CEO Tony Otten said the company will leverage its ISTR experience to help create a basis of design for the full-scale implementation of the project.